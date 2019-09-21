Ernesto Valverde Admits Concerns Over Title Defence as Away Form Continues to Suffer

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that his side improve their form away from home in they want to reclaim the league title this season.

La Blaugrana have failed to win any of their three away games across all competitions so far, suffering a defeat to Athletic Club on the opening weekend before drawing at Osasuna and most recently with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

With trips to Granada and Getafe to come over the next week, Valverde has warned that his side could throw away their La Liga crown if they continue to struggle against Spanish football's weaker sides away from the Camp Nou.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"Away from home we've not been getting good results up to now," Valverde said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "It's costing us because even in the game in Pamplona (against Osasuna), when we overturned a deficit to lead, we weren't able to win.

"We hope to change this dynamic and we hope it happens soon. Championships are decided on these grounds."

Barcelona have been able to rack up seven points this season and are within three points of league leaders Sevilla, who could lose ground in the title race against Real Madrid this weekend.

Although they're coming into their match against Granada on Saturday as the clear favourites - Barça have won 36 out of 45 matches against the Andalusian club - Diego Martínez's side have already claimed points against Celta Vigo, Espanyol and Villarreal this season.

"They are having a good start to the season and the recently-promoted teams are dangerous," Valverde added. "They have the positive momentum from going up.

"They are doing things well and for us it's another problem. It's a difficult game for us. Above all, because we haven't won our two away games in La Liga. We can't slip up."