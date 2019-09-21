Leicester 2-1 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Maddison Stunner Completes Thrilling Comeback

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Tottenham threw away a one-goal lead against Leicester City to extend their eight-month wait for a win away from home in the Premier League, as goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison secured a deserved win for Brendan Rodgers' side.

It was a fast-paced start to the game at King Power Stadium and the hosts edged the number of chances that were created in the opening 15 minutes, with Leicester even seeing a goal from Wilfred Ndidi ruled out for offside.

Home fans firmly had a bee in their bonnet over the refereeing when Moussa Sissoko luckily escaped with just a yellow card after a two-footed tackle, and things went from bad to worse when Harry Kane brilliantly found a way past Kasper Schmeichel despite being off-balance. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Paulo Gazzaniga denied Leicester City's big-game player Jamie Vardy shortly after the half-time, while Tottenham were then denied a second goal after the Video Assistant Referee's intervention - penalising Son Heung-min for being, at worst, a few millimetres offside.


That gave Leicester the boost they needed to get a deserved equaliser through Ricardo Pereira, but it was their star midfielder James Maddison who completed the comeback with a powerful long-range effort with just five minutes left on the clock.

Leicester City

Key Talking Point

After seeing an early goal ruled out for offside, Tottenham's Sissoko escape a possible red card and most decisions go in favour of the visitors, the positive atmosphere during the pre-match build-up turned into a hostile one - something which often proves to be a make or break situation for the hosts.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Harry Kane's opening goal only made things worse and the atmosphere that was Leicester City's driving force during the early stages of the match started to work against them.

The atmosphere seemed to flip, however, when Serge Aurier's strike was chalked off for a tight offside earlier in the move, something that gave the hosts the boost they needed to claw their way back into the match.

From then on, the home side were buoyant and after drawing level through Ricardo Pereira, the roof came off the King Power when Maddison rifled home.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (7); Pereira (8), Evans (7), Soyuncu (8), Chillwell (7); Ndidi (7), Perez (7), Tielemans (7), Maddison (9*), Barnes (7); Vardy (7).

Substitutes: Praet (7), Gray (6), Choudhury (6).

Star Man

He not only made an impact on the final result, but playmaker James Maddison once again made an impression against one of the biggest sides in the league with a stunning performance on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was unplayable at times at King Power Stadium, picking out inch-perfect passes and gliding through Tottenham's defence with ease.

It was always going to be a big ask for Leicester City given their recent record against Mauricio Pochettino's side, but Maddison was the catalyst which ensured the hosts completed a stunning comeback against last season's Champions League finalists.

Tottenham Hotspur

Key Talking Point

A piece of individual class from Harry Kane wasn't enough to get over the line against Leicester City, as defensively frail Tottenham highlighted exactly why they've been unable to pick up back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and even Ayoze Pérez enjoyed too much freedom in the final third and caused the visitors all sorts of problems, only lacking with their final pass to Jamie Vardy from crucial positions.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Although Tottenham's attacking players largely got the job done in the East Midlands, Mauricio Pochettino will demand that his side improve at the back if they want any chance of replicating their third-place finish last season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Gazzaniga (6); Aurier (6), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (6), Rose (6); Ndombele (7), Sissoko (6), Winks (7), Lamela (7); Kane (8), Son (7).

Substitutes: Eriksen (7), Wanyama (6), Moura (6).

Star Man

No prizes for guessing this one, as Tottenham once again needed star striker Harry Kane to give them even a glimmer of a chance of getting a result at the King Power Stadium.

Kane's improvised opener ultimately proved to be worthless in the grand scheme of things - other than improving his personal record against the Foxes - but the England international highlighted once again why he's vital to turning Tottenham's fortunes around this season.

Looking Ahead

Both sides will now break for Carabao Cup action in midweek, with Leicester City travelling to Luton Town, while Tottenham are also on the road to vColchester United.

