Barcelona Squad 'Losing Faith' in Ernesto Valverde After Poor Start to Season

A number of Barcelona players are believed to be losing confidence in manager Ernesto Valverde after their poor start to the season.

La Blaugrana have won just twice all season, and their problems were on full show as they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Granada on Saturday, despite having the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi on the pitch.

That defeat means this has been Barcelona's worst start to a season in the last 25 years, and ESPN claim some of the squad have begun to doubt whether Valverde is the man to turn things around.

Their form away from home is thought to be a primary concern for many players. They are yet to win any of their three games away from Camp Nou this season, having fallen to both Granada and Athletic Club already.

Their concerns are believed to have started after the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final last season. Players were stunned at the manner of that defeat, and doubts have remained as a result of their poor showings this year.

"Something strange is happening. The team is playing without intensity and they're not creating anything," a source close to the Barcelona squad is quoted as saying.

However, despite their poor run of form, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not considering sacking Valverde just yet. He remains under contract until 2021, and Bartomeu would only terminate his deal if the side's struggles continue for an extended period of time.

The president is aware Valverde has been forced to deal with numerous injuries to some of his most important players. Both Messi and Suarez missed several games, while winger Ousmane Dembele remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

As a result, Bartomeu is willing to give Valverde the chance to turn things around once his squad is at full strength, but he is keeping a close eye on the situation.