Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'People Are Stupid' in Response to Theories About Atlético Madrid Gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be annoyed by questions about his hand gesture towards Atlético Madrid fans during Juventus' 2-2 draw with Los Colchoneros on Wednesday, calling people 'stupid' in response.

Ronaldo made the gesture after missing a late chance for La Vecchia Signora, with his shot just wide of the post. It was interpreted as being a mocking gesture towards Atléti fans although the Portuguese forward clarified that this wasn't the case.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Speaking after the Atléti game, Ronaldo gave a vague response to a question concerning the meaning of the gesture, stating that, according to Goal: "Learn you have to learn."





This response, perhaps, prompted more questions about the gesture and Ronaldo was once again asked about it following Juventus's 2-1 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday. He told Sky Sport Italia (via Goal) that: "People like to talk too much. That’s all. People are stupid and talk too much."





It's been a fairly frustrating week for Juventus. They took a two-goal lead away at Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday only for Los Colchoneros to get two goals back, before narrowly beating newly-promoted Verona 2-1 on Saturday, a team they were expected to trounce.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

I Gialloblu took a shock lead after 20 minutes courtesy from of a Miguel Veloso strike from outside the box, before Aaron Ramsey equalised 11 minutes later to get a goal on his Serie A debut.

It was Ronaldo who put his side into the lead, converting a penalty in the 49th minute to seal a narrow win for Juve.

It's been a relatively underwhelming start to life under Maurizio Sarri, but he'll have another chance to get more points on the board against Brescia and SPAL, before facing a tough test against Internazionale, who are now on four wins in from four in Serie A after defeating Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday.