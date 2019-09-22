Diego Simeone Issues Stark Warning to Atletico Madrid Squad After 0-0 Celta Vigo Stalemate

Diego Simeone issued a warning to his squad that nobody is guaranteed 90 minutes each game, following the withdrawal of Joao Felix in Atletico Madrid's goalless draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

El Cholo's side drew a blank on a night when victory would have sent them top of La Liga and the 69th minute introduction of Alvaro Morata was unfortunately not the answer to their inability to score.

It's hardly as if anyone needs a reminder that Simeone calls the shots at Wanda Metropolitano but the Argentine used his post-match debrief to really hammer the point home, as reported by Marca.





He said: "The players do not have a contract [stating] that they have to play the [whole] 90 minutes."





He may have led with that bold statement, but his full comments included praise for Felix's individual performance.

Simeone added: "Joao had done well until then and I decided to replace him even though he played a good game."

Simeone was also quick to mention the team's collective effort, especially following Wednesday's Champions League comeback against Juventus, which most likely influenced his substitutions.

"We came from putting in a big effort on Wednesday. The first half was even, but in the second we tried all the ways to find a goal. We couldn't do so, Celta defended very well and we were not good.





"We also passed against Juventus the anxiety and ambition of wanting to win which made us hurry, but I am left with positive impressions."





Ultimately, there will be disappointment among both the manager and players on a night when Barcelona dropped points yet again.