Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Mohamed Salah Said About Sadio Mane Before Joining Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Mohamed Salah was cautious over potentially stealing Sadio Mane's position before signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

The pair have since struck up a prolific partnership, garnering attention from the world's biggest clubs under the tutelage of manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, talk of a rift between the two emerged after Mane's huge outburst when taken off in a 3-0 win at Burnley in August after Salah went for goal instead of setting up the open Senegalese forward for an easy goal.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the scintillating forwards and stated to Sky Sports: “It's incredible how they've developed together. The boys are brilliant characters - different but brilliant - but of course we signed (Salah and Mane) because they obviously had outstanding skills.





“I remember when we spoke to Mo the first time, he said: 'Yes, but Sadio is playing on the right-wing and he's not bad is he?' And I said: 'I know, but he can play on the other wing as well.’





“It was clear it wasn't just one pushing the other - they could play together. They're a proper threat."

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Their connection alongside Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has helped Liverpool become one of the best teams in the world as they amassed an incredible 97 points in the Premier League and lifted the Champions League last campaign.

Klopp will be hoping that his free-flowing attackers can contribute to even more of Liverpool's success with Salah and Mane already starting the season in fine fettle with four goals each in the league so far.