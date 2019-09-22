Juventus Considering New Contract Offer for Gonzalo Higuain After Impressing Under Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Juventus are considering the possibility of rewarding Gonzalo Higuaín with a new contract in Turin after his impressive start to the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 31-year-old striker looked set for the exit door under Massimiliano Allegri and was even loaned out to two different clubs last season, having underwhelming spells at AC Milan and then Chelsea either side of the January transfer window.

But Higuaín is back in the fold at Juventus this season and Calciomercato claim the club are considering offering him an extension to his current contract, which is set to run out in 2021.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

It's added that Higuaín is eager to hold talks with the club before the end of the calendar year as he looks for what is likely to be the last major contract of his career.

Higuaín is apparently already planning for life after Juventus too, with the forward eager to return to his boyhood club River Plate before hanging up his boots.

The Argentina international has made 110 appearances for I Bianconeri following an £81m move from Serie A rivals Napoli, where he's gone on to score 56 goals and claim 13 assists.

Higuaín is now entering his seventh season in Italian football after leaving Real Madrid, but the Argentine goal machine has surprisingly only ever won the Capocannoniere once during his spells in Naples and Turin.

He's scored 118 times in Serie A, with his highest in a single season (2015/16) seeing Higuaín match Italian legend Gino Rossetti - who scored 36 times in the 1928/29 campaign - for the most goals by a single player in any given season.

