Manuel Pellegrini Makes Premier League History With Win Over Manchester United

West Ham United battled to a fully deserved 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, in a game which was almost perfect for everyone involved with the Hammers.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell earned Manuel Pellegrini's side the three points and, on top of the three points, the result ensured Pellegrini etched his name into Premier League history.

As noted by Opta, the Chilean is the first manager to win a Premier League game against four different Manchester United managers - David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Some of that success has come with West Ham, but the earlier victories came during Pellegrini's time with Manchester City between 2013 and 2016, when he lifted the league title in his first season.

Pellegrini's City beat Moyes' side twice in the 2013/14 campaign, and he followed that up with a 1-0 win over Van Gaal's United in November 2014.

His next win against United came with West Ham when they stormed to a 3-1 over Mourinho's side in September 2018, and he has now completed the collection with a victory over Solskjaer.

Pellegrini has overseen plenty of drastic changes during his time with the Hammers, and he led the club to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

However, they have improved greatly this season and currently sit fourth, having picked up 11 points from their opening six games.

Since falling to a 5-0 defeat to City on the opening day of the season, West Ham have bounced back and are actually unbeaten in their last five league games. They won three of those games, and fans will be eager to see that run continue for a little while longer.