Mason Greenwood Absent From Manchester United Squad Ahead of Trip to West Ham

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Mason Greenwood has not travelled with his Manchester United teammates ahead of their match against West Ham on Sunday.

The 17-year-old scored his first senior goal in midweek as United edged past Kazakh giants Astana in their opening group stage match in the Europa League, firing a right footed shot through goalkeeper Nenad Erić's legs to pick up all three points.

Greenwood has been involved in Manchester United's matchday squad in their opening six games across all competitions, but The Mirror points out that he was a notable absence from the squad that travelled down to London on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Greenwood all-but confirmed to not feature against West Ham this weekend, the teenager joins a list of Manchester United stars who will be absent at least until their Carabao Cup opener against Rochdale.

Luke ShawPaul Pogba and Anthony Martial will all miss out against the Hammers, while summer signing Daniel James - United's joint-top goalscorer this season - has only been given a 50% chance of featuring.

United are coming into their match against West Ham with a dismal away record, having last won outside of Old Trafford in the stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unfazed by their run of results away from home, adding that their performances have still been up to scratch on the road this season.

"No, I am never concerned about anything really," Solskjaer said. "I don’t walk around and worry about things, not at all.

"I am looking at what we can do to improve. I have never been a worrier. I think we should have won at Southampton, we should have won at Wolverhampton. Both of them should have been wins."

