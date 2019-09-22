Mauricio Pochettino Refuses to Criticise VAR Despite Controversial Call in 2-1 Leicester Loss

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he has no complaints about VAR after a controversial decision proved costly in his side's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

Serge Aurier's second half strike looked to have given Spurs a 2-0 lead, only for the goal to be ruled out after Son Heung-min was deemed to have been offside in the build-up, although replays showed the decision could hardly have been tighter. 

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Pochettino refused to criticise the call, adding that the nature of VAR means it will also benefit his side at times.

He said: "I trust in the referees and I'm not going to complain. I am always talking about sometimes it [VAR] benefits you and sometimes against you. That is football. After you can't complain. You have to accept it.

"It [VAR] is completely fair. I am not disappointed with that. I am disappointed we conceded two goals. We dominated the game and we deserved more but that is football. It can change quick. We need to keep working. We have a lot of games coming and we need to be ready."

The decision has divided fans and pundits alike. The replays proved that Son was offside by the letter of the law, although he was so close to the Leicester defender that he almost certainly did not gain any unfair advantage.

However, the Premier League later confirmed that they are only interested in applying the laws correctly.

"The VAR has to judge offside based on the evidence provided. Once the line is drawn it becomes objective as the player is either onside or offside," a statement read.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"The key thing to note is that the VAR can only use the technology and the information at their disposal."

The result saw Spurs drop to fifth in the league table, with Pochettino's side sitting on eight points after their opening six games. They have won just twice all season, and that poor form carried over to the Champions League as Spurs stumbled to a 2-2 draw with Olympiacos on Wednesday.

