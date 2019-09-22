For the second straight Ligue 1 match, Neymar came in clutch for Paris Saint-Germain with a late goal.

On Sunday, Neymar scored an 87th-minute goal against Lyon to lead PSG to a 1-0 win. With the victory, PSG moved to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Neymar beat keeper Anthony Lopes by kicking it to the low left side of Lopes.

Neymar was taunted by fans in attendance, who threw trash and cups on to the field.

During Sunday's win, PSG was without Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi due to injuries.

Last week, despite being booed during pregame, Neymar scored the winner in the 92nd minute to lead his team over Strasbourg.

PSG next takes on Stade Reims on Wednesday.