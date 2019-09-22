Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Paul Pogba Won't Leave Man Utd in January as Real Madrid Rumours Swirl

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again reiterated that Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United this season, as chat regarding a potential move to Real Madrid in January ramps up.

Real, who have made a mixed start to their La Liga campaign and lost catastrophically to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, remain keen on the World Cup winner, while Pogba's brother Mathias and his agent Mino Raiola have both talked about a potential move to the Bernabeu.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Solksjaer, however, has again said he does not expect Pogba - who is ruled out of United's clash with West Ham on Sunday with an injury - to leave anytime soon.

He said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "I don't listen to the president of Real Madrid. But Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United.





“We have seen that while he's been injured. He has been working like crazy to get himself fit because he wants to play for us and he wants to help his team-mates.

“I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here.

“If it all kicks off against with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer.

“Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he's playing.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Solskjaer has a number of injury problems to contend with before the West Ham clash. Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are also absent, while Mason Greenwood was absent from the squad that travelled to London despite scoring in the 1-0 victory over Astana on Thursday.