Pep Guardiola Responds to Scouting Hack Revelations & Insists It's Impossible to Keep Secrets

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned it's impossible to keep information secret, following revelations that the club's scouting system was allegedly hacked by Liverpool in 2013.

It's been reported by The Times that Liverpool paid £1m in a settlement agreement after accessing City's Scout7 system on 'hundreds of occasions' six years ago, after three scouts moved from Etihad Stadium to Anfield.

Liverpool denies the allegations, but Guardiola has responded to the story by insisting it's impossible to keep information secret at the highest level of any profession.

"Today there are not secrets anymore," Guardiola said, quoted by The Telegraph. "Look what happened in the big governments in the States and Russia and everywhere.





"Everyone knows it. No secrets anymore. You want to keep a secret? Don’t tell to a friend, on devices or mobile phone, today anything can happen.

"What happened in Liverpool I don’t know you have to ask them. I am not there I don’t know. It was 2013. I prefer not to do any comment and not use the internet the next time."

The apparent hack into Manchester City's scouting system is believed to have seen the club fast-track moves for Fernandinho and Jesús Navas, while an initial breach is believed to have been discovered after Liverpool declared an interest in former Real Zaragoza youth player Pablo Fernandes.

Manchester City have had their own problems in recent months in regards to information being leaked, with the Premier League champions being thrust into the spotlight after reports from German outlet Der Spiegel.

"From now on we didn’t break rules because we were not banned from the [signing of] young players for Uefa and Fifa," Guardiola added when asked about City's recent problems with information being made public by the media.

"For financial fair play, we will see in the future. So now the presumption of innocence. Give us this credit and if we do something wrong we are going to be punished. We are going to accept it."