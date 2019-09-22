Portsmouth vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's the long-awaited return of the South Coast derby on Tuesday evening, as Portsmouth and Southampton battle it out for a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.





Portsmouth have made a terrible start to the new domestic campaign and sit one place above the League One relegation zone with six points from seven matches.





Kenny Jackett is coming under increasing pressure, as last year's playoff semi-finalists are struggling to bounce back from their end of season disappointment in May.

Southampton are faced with their own consistency issues, putting in some excellent performances against Manchester United and Brighton, but coming unstuck against the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth.





Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has done a reasonable job during his reign in England, but he now faces a huge match in this fierce local derby between two sides with very contrasting fortunes.





Here's 90min's preview of this highly-anticipated cup tie between rivals Portsmouth and Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Where to Watch



When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 24 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Fratton Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Portsmouth come into this Carabao Cup clash with no serious injury concerns, so Kenny Jackett may be able to field a full-strength side against their local rivals. Although Southampton may be tempted to rotate their starting XI, Pompey will see this huge match as a potential springboard to kickstart their stuttering season.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Southampton are also close to a clean bill of health, after their disappointing home defeat to Bournemouth on Friday evening. Pacey winger Moussa Djenepo missed the Saints' most recent fixture and is likely to miss out once again, as Hasenhuttl may ring the changes to freshen up his labouring side.

Predicted Lineups

Portsmouth Macgillivray; Bolton, Hawkins, Burgess, Haunstrup; Close, Naylor, Cannon; Harness, Curtis, Marquis. Southampton Gunn; Danso, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Romeu, Redmond; Long, Ings.

Head to Head Record

Tuesday's clash is the first meeting between the two sides since 2012, when both clubs were battling it out in the Championship. The Saints conceded a last-minute equaliser, after gaining the lead themselves in the 89th minute, as the pair played out a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Over the previous five contests, Portsmouth hold the bragging rights, winning back-to-back fixtures over the Saints by four goals to one. The two most recent fixtures have ended in draws, and Southampton's last victory over Pompey came in 2005, securing a 2-1 win over their enemies.

Recent Form

Portsmouth are facing a bit of a crisis at Fratton Park, as the promotion favourites are struggling to recapture the form that landed them a top-six finish last season. Pompey's lack of conviction is costing them in recent matches, winning only two league games so far this year.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Southampton have shown signs of promise but also inconsistency in their opening six Premier League matches. The Saints gained an impressive point against Man Utd, but are also susceptible to defeats against teams around them in the table, losing recently to rivals Bournemouth at home.

Here's how each team has fared in their previous five matches in all competitions.

Portsmouth Southampton Wycombe 1-0 Portsmouth (21/09) Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth (20/09) Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion (17/09) Sheff Utd 0-1 Southampton (14/09) Portsmouth 3-1 Norwich U21 (14/09) Southampton 1-1 Man Utd (31/08) Portsmouth 1-0 Crawley (03/09) Fulham 0-1 Southampton (27/08) Blackpool 1-1 Portsmouth (31/08) Huddersfield 0-2 Southampton (24/08)



Prediction

With such a huge gap in terms of quality and league positions between the two sides, it'd be easy to predict a comfortable Southampton victory, but derbies are no ordinary contest. Portsmouth will be well up for this game, and desperate to turn their spiralling fortunes around.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Hasenhuttl's side are in the Premier League for a reason however, and we think they'll just about get the job done in a tense south-coast derby. It'll be a hard-fought, fiery affair, but Pompey may fail to get the better of their local rivals over 90 minutes.