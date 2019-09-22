Real Madrid was humiliated, 3–0, by Paris Saint-Germain in its European opener mid-week, and a trip to La Liga leaders Sevilla on Sunday ensures things won't get any easier in Week 5. Julen Lopetegui was sacked after four months as Real's manager last season, but he has an opportunity to prove a point against his former employers in a showdown opposite Zinedine Zidane.

How to Watch:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Santiago Solari also held the Real helm for a period last season before the club circled back to Zidane in March this year. Lopetegui returned to management at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in June.

The Andalusians are one of four teams in La Liga yet to suffer defeat this season, but the one-point gap between them and second-place Atletico Madrid still looks fragile. Sevilla extended its unbeaten run to five matches on Thursday when it clinched a 3–0 win away to Qarabag in the first match of its Europa League group campaign.

The result was considerably better than Real's Champions League curtain-raiser, in which former Blancos winger Angel Di Maria struck two goals against his old club at the Parc des Princes.

Zidane & Co. will surely be motivated to launch a spirited response in Sevilla, especially considering three points could take them into first place. The Frenchman coped with an extensive injury list in the trip to Paris and is set to welcome Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez back into his defense, though Marcelo recently joined the injury list. The midfield looks extremely light at present, with Luka Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde each on the treatment table.

Joan Jordan has had a positive impact and scored two goals in his first four games for Sevilla, while fellow summer signings Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos also look established already.

Nine of the team's 10 points this term have come away, however, and they hope to seal a memorable first home victory of the season against a vulnerable Real when La Liga resumes.