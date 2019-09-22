Steve Bruce Sweating Over Fitness of Newcastle Star Allan Saint-Maximin Following Brighton Draw

Steve Bruce has expressed his concerns over the fitness of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin after the ex-Nice man appeared to pick up a knock towards the end of Saturday's match against Brighton.



The Magpies and the Seagulls played out a tame goalless draw at St James' Park, but Saint-Maximin's introduction as a second half substitute injected some much-needed pace and directness into Newcastle's play.





However, the 22-year-old was spotted nursing an apparent hamstring injury as the final whistle approached, and as reported by the Chronicle, Bruce was not optimistic when discussing the Frenchman's fitness.

It was good to see @asaintmaximin back on the pitch yesterday!



The 22-year-old winger spoke to us after yesterday's game. #NUFC https://t.co/Ee0Y9kyQme — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 22, 2019

He said: "We hope it is just impact but I haven’t asked the doctor at all about anything yet.

“We are in tomorrow (Sunday) and we will see. We have got a few nursing a few (injuries/knocks) but I’m not so sure (how bad Allan Saint-Maximin is).”





Saint-Maximin arrived on Tyneside with an initial hamstring problem, but was brought into the Newcastle side to face Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season.

The exciting winger lasted only 17 minutes against Spurs however, aggravating his previous injury and extending his spell on the sidelines.

Bruce's side have struggled for goals this season, scoring only four times this season, the joint-second worst record in the top flight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Newcastle are hovering over the relegation zone in the early stages of this Premier League campaign, and the ex-Sunderland boss will be desperate to keep all his attacking stars fit for the upcoming fixtures.

Saint-Maximin scored six goals in 22 appearances for Nice during the 2018/19 season, and has been capped by the France Under-21 international side.