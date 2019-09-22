Unai Emery Demands Nicolas Pepe to 'Adapt Quicker' as £72m Signing Starts Individual Training

By 90Min
September 22, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has stressed he's running out of time to help club record signing Nicolas Pépé adapt to life in the Premier League, insisting the 24-year-old needs to step up his game sooner rather than later.

Pépé has already made an impact on fans at Emirates Stadium but tension is starting to grow as the Ivory Coast international waits for his first goal in Arsenal colours, having picked up just two assists in six matches so far this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although Pépé has largely impressed since his £72m move from Lille during the summer, Emery insists  the forward needs to adapt quickly if he wants to live up to expectations in north London.

"He needs to adapt,” Emery said, quoted by The Independent. "He is playing well but progressively we know there is going to be more from him to help us and I want him to take the last step quickly in adapting for us.

"We are working with him - after training, we are watching individual videos with him. He is playing well but also we need in our organisation to be strong with every player to improve a lot."

Pépé was dropped from the starting lineup during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, although he did come off the bench to set up Bukayo Saka's first senior goal.

The Ivory Coast international will likely be called back into the starting lineup when Arsenal host Aston Villa on Sunday, where Pépé is expected to start in a more central position alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

