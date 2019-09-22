Watford vs Swansea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford welcome Championship high-flyers Swansea City to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup third round. 

The Hornets were at rock bottom following Saturday's humiliating 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City and welcome a Swans side brimming with confidence, sitting second in the Championship.

Can Quique Sanchez Flores work a miracle and restore some semblance of confidence to his team in the space of just a few days?

Here's 90min's preview of the showdown.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off?  Tuesday 24 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road
TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A
Referee? Darren Bond
Team News

It will be interesting to see whether Quique sticks or twists on Tuesday evening. While most managers will rotate, the XI thumped by City was close to Watford's first choice lineup and may well get a chance to redeem themselves.

Young Swedish goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg could be given a chance in goal, although Heurelho Gomes is very much still second choice.

Troy Deeney is the only notable injury concern for the Hornets, so expect Andre Gray, Ismaila Sarr or Isaac Success to start following the failed Etihad experiment of Gerard Deulofeu as lone striker.

Swansea have a realistic opportunity of progressing to the next round and Steve Cooper will be reluctant to ring the changes - however, Jake Bidwell's red card again Bristol City means there'll be at least one alteration to the team sheet.

Potential Lineups


Watford Gomes; Janmaat, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas; Pereyra, Capoue, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Gray, Sarr.
Swansea Woodman; Roberts, Van der Hoorn, Rodon, Naughton; Grimes, Fulton; Ayew, Celina, Routledge; Baston.

Head to Head Record

In their six most recent Premier League encounters it's been pretty even - Watford have won three, Swansea two and there was also a goalless draw. 

Interestingly, the victors only won by a single goal in 1-0 and 2-1 scorelines and the signs point towards another close encounter on Tuesday night.

Recent Form

The Hornets' recent form is tough to interpret to say the least. Javi Gracia's final three matches included a loss, a draw and win, with that victory being the 3-0 defeat of Coventry in the cup's second round. 

Flores, meanwhile, masterminded a comeback and encouraging performance in the Arsenal draw, before Saturday's capitulation at Manchester City.

Swansea have been a surprise package this season and their last five results include a 6-0 thumping of Cambridge in the second round and an away victory over promotion rivals Leeds. However, one point from their past two matches isn't the most encouraging return.

Here's a look at the two sides' last five results:

Watford Swansea
Manchester City 8-0 Watford (21/9) Bristol City 0-0 Swansea (21/9)
Watford 2-2 Arsenal (15/9) Swansea 0-1 Nottingham Forest (14/9)
Newcastle 1-1 Watford (31/8) Leeds 0-1 Swansea (31/8)
Watford 3-0 Coventry (27/8) Swansea 6-0 Cambridge (28/8)
Watford 1-3 West Ham (24/8) Swansea 3-0 Birmingham (25/8)

Prediction

Surely Watford can't be as bad as they were at the Etihad? They need to get the fans back on side quickly and build momentum before they're sucked too far into a relegation battle. 

If they put out a strong side then they should have enough quality to get past Swansea and snag a confidence-boosting victory.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Swansea

