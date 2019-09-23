6 Youngsters Liverpool Should Play Against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup

Glancing through Liverpool's upcoming fixtures, you'd be forgiven for overlooking an away clash with MK Dons in the Carabao Cup. Wedged in between two tough Premier League away days and with their first home game of the Champions League season on the horizon, the mid-week domestic cup tie with a third-tier side is not exactly the most rock and roll of fixtures.

However, for a cohort of the club's up and coming talented youngsters the match is extremely pertinent. It represents a chance for them to stake a claim for a more regular first-team place and could well be the springboard for their senior Liverpool careers.

Here's a look at six youngsters who could feature for the Reds in the third round clash with MK Dons on Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones

The local lad's potential has been a real source of excitement for Liverpool fans in recent years. Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of the midfielder's talents and he has had plenty of exposure to first team since the start of last season, including his competitive debut last season in January during an FA Cup defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

The 18-year-old has upped the ante in recent weeks for the Under-23s and was particularly impressive during a draw with Napoli in the UEFA Youth League. A central midfield starting berth could be on the cards from at Stadium MK.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Another player that brings excited chatter around Anfield is Dutch youngster Ki-Jana Hoever. The 17-year-old defender has boundless technical ability and plays with real authority from the back.

He put in a man-of-the-match display in the aforementioned cup clash with Wolves last season and is tipped as one of his nation's most exciting youth prospects. Able to play at right back or centre half, Hoever is one to watch in the cups for Liverpool this season and should feature at some point against MK Dons on Wednesday.

Harvey Elliott

Liverpool jumped the queue of big clubs eyeing up Fulham's 16-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer and the young prodigy was slotted straight into the club's first team during pre-season, while also being included in Klopp's Champions League squad.

He has already impressed for the Under-23's with some assured, mature performances and creative displays. Wednesday night's match with MK Dons should mark yet another milestone in the youngster's already impressive fledgeling Liverpool career.

Sepp Van Den Berg



Another summer arrival in contention for some minutes against MK Dons is 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp Van Den Berg. The teenager was also included in Liverpool's Champions League squad and is tipped for big things at the heart of the club's defence.

He has some big-name players ahead of him in the pecking order, but should be given the chance to impressive against the League One side on Wednesday. He featured 22 times last season for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie so he is at least coming in to the side with some senior football already under his belt for one so young.

Rhian Brewster

A player every Liverpool fan is just dying to see given a chance this season. Rhian Brewster's career has already been encumbered by serious injury but he looks set to finally make his big break in Jurgen Klopp's senior side. The young forward impressed in preseason with four goals and was named in Liverpool's matchday squad against Barcelona during last season's Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield.

With Divock Origi still nursing a twisted ankle, Brewster should feature at some point against MK Dons. At 19, his debut may have been delayed, but it could well be worth the wait.