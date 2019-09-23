Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a match against Championship side Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's side will be hoping for a more successful League Cup campaign following the disappointment of crashing out to Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season. The Gunners have only won the competition twice throughout their entire history, the last time being all the way back in 1993.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a successful run in the competition so far, beating League One side Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the first round before thrashing fierce rivals Derby 3-0 in the following round. Forest have actually won the League Cup more times than Arsenal, with four titles to their name, although the last of these came in 1990.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 24 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Darren England

Team News

255 days and the day has finally come for me to get back out there. Can't describe how much I've missed this! pic.twitter.com/JMPjONT3u1 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 20, 2019

Alexandre Lacazette is still out with an ankle problem and will be absent until October. Kieran Tierney, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Hector Bellerin all played for Arsenal's Under-23s last Friday and are back in full training, but Tuesday's game could come too soon fitness wise.





Rob Holding is close to a return to the first-team and could make an appearance, with Arsenal revealing he is available for selection. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended after getting sent off against Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest are currently undergoing something of an injury crisis, with Yohan Benalouane, Michael Hefele, Tendayi Darikwa, Carl Jenkinson, Ryan Yates and Rafa Mir all ruled out of Tuesday's clash.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Martinez; Chambers, Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira; Pepe, Willock, Saka; Martinelli. Nottingham Forest Samba; Cash, Dawson, Worrall, Ribeiro; Watson, Sow, Lolley, Silva, Carvalho; Grabban.

Head to Head Record

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have faced each other a total of 99 times, with the Gunners coming out on top on 50 occasions compared to Forest's 27.

Their last meeting was in the FA Cup back in 2018, when Nottingham Forest earned a shock 4-2 victory against Arsenal at the City Ground. Forest, however, haven't won at Arsenal's home ground since 1989.

Recent Form

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Arsenal's league form has been shaky in recent weeks, with the Gunners winning just two out of their last five games, shipping eight goals in the process. The signs were encouraging in that 3-0 Europa League win against Eintracht Frankfurt, with a few of Arsenal's younger players starring.

Forest's unbeaten run stretches all the way back to early August, with Sabri Lamouchi's side undefeated in their last nine games. They currently sit in the Championship play-off places, just two points off first place.

Arsenal Nottingham Forest Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa (22/9) Nottingham Forest 1-0 Barnsley (21/9) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal (19/9) Swansea City 0-1 Nottingham Forest (14/9) Watford 2-2 Arsenal (15/9) Nottingham Forest 1-1 Preston North End (31/8) Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (1/9) Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County (27/8) Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (24/8) Fulham 1-2 Nottingham Forest (24/8

Prediction

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Even if Arsenal field a weaker side in this clash, they should prove to have too much quality for this Forest side. This competition has seen its fair share of shock defeats, however, and if it's going to happen to anyone, it'll be the Gunners.