Colchester vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham will look to bounce back from their defeat to Leicester when they make the short trip to Essex to face League Two outfit Colchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
With Spurs struggling in the Premier League, any outside shot they had of winning the title before the season started is now completely gone. The Carabao Cup provides Mauricio Pochettino with arguably his best opportunity to win a trophy with Spurs - something he has not yet managed to achieve in his five years at the club.
Colchester will hope to provide a major shock when the teams meet at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday and they have previous in this competition already this season, knocking out Crystal Palace on penalties at Selhurst Park last month to set up this tie.
It will not be easy for Spurs this week, and with a win a must, the pressure is on.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 24 September
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:45 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|JobServe Community Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|N/A
|Referee?
|Jarred Gillett
Team News
It is likely McGreal will name the same side that beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday, which will mean big summer signing Jevani Brown will only find himself on the bench with Frank Nouble set to lead the line.
Spurs will be without Giovani Lo Celso, who has a hip injury, and Ryan Sessegnon, who is still absent due to a hamstring problem. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the Leicester defeat due to the birth of his third child and might sit this one out too.
It's expected Pochettino will ring the changes, with teenage forward Troy Parrott, aged just 17, likely to be handed a debut, while midfielder Dele Alli and defender Davinson Sanchez could be recalled after they were left out on Saturday.
Argentina defender Juan Foyth, who has been absent in recent weeks due to an ankle injury, is likely to return for the game, but he will probably start on the bench.
Predicted Lineups
|Colchester United
|Gerken; Jackson, Eastman, Prosser, Bramall; Wiredu, Cromley, Senior, Poku; Nouble, Robinson.
|Tottenham
|Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Skipp, Winks, Wanyama; Alli, Parrott, Kane.
Head to Head Record
The last time Spurs faced a side from League Two in this competition was way back in 2005 when they lost to Grimsby Town 1-0. However, they did face then fourth tier outfit Tranmere Rovers back in January in the FA Cup third round and didn't do too badly, running out 7-0 winners in Merseyside.
Recent Form
As eluded to earlier, Spurs have struggled in the Premier League so far this season, winning just two of their opening six games - both of which were at home to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
Whilst they have faced difficult opposition and got results in the league, claiming 2-2 draws away at both Manchester City and bitter rivals Arsenal, they have also been awful at times. The performance against Newcastle was one such occasion and shows how inconsistent this side can be.
Recently they have thrown away leads at both Olympiacos and Leicester, making it essential they win on Tuesday.
Colchester, meanwhile, were slow out of the blocks in the league but seem to have finally found some rhythm, recording back to back wins in the last week away at high-flying Swindon and at home to Leyton Orient. They sit tenth in League Two.
They've come through two rounds already in the Carabao Cup and took a major scalp when they defeated Premier League side Crystal Palace in the last round.
Here’s how both sides have performed in their last five games.
|Colchester United
|Tottenham
|Colchester 2-1 Leyton Orient (21/9)
|Leicester 2-1 Tottenham (21/9)
|Swindon 0-3 Colchester (17/9)
|Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham (18/9)
|Forest Green 1-0 Colchester (14/9)
|Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace (14/9)
|Colchester 0-0 Walsall (7/9)
|Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham (1/9)
|Gillingham 2-3 Colchester (3/9)
|Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle (25/8)
Prediction
Even if Spurs make a load of changes, the quality they possess in the squad should ensure a dominant victory against their League Two opponents.
Yes, Colchester have been on a good run recently but that is at League Two level. Their victory over Palace in the last round will have given the group a huge amount of confidence and maybe with some much needed belief they can pull off a shock on Tuesday.
It will be a tough task though and Spurs should start their Carabao Cup campaign with a win and progress to the fourth round.