Colchester vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
September 23, 2019

Tottenham will look to bounce back from their defeat to Leicester when they make the short trip to Essex to face League Two outfit Colchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

With Spurs struggling in the Premier League, any outside shot they had of winning the title before the season started is now completely gone. The Carabao Cup provides Mauricio Pochettino with arguably his best opportunity to win a trophy with Spurs - something he has not yet managed to achieve in his five years at the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Colchester will hope to provide a major shock when the teams meet at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday and they have previous in this competition already this season, knocking out Crystal Palace on penalties at Selhurst Park last month to set up this tie.

It will not be easy for Spurs this week, and with a win a must, the pressure is on.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 24 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)
Where Is it Played? JobServe Community Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A
Referee? Jarred Gillett

Team News


Colchester manager John McGreal has a pretty healthy squad to choose from for this clash but will be without midfielder Harry Pell, who faces a few more weeks on the side-lines with an Achilles injury, and former Championship winger Callum Harriott, who misses out with a quad problem.
Kirk Irwin/GettyImages

It is likely McGreal will name the same side that beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday, which will mean big summer signing Jevani Brown will only find himself on the bench with Frank Nouble set to lead the line.

Spurs will be without Giovani Lo Celso, who has a hip injury, and Ryan Sessegnon, who is still absent due to a hamstring problem. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the Leicester defeat due to the birth of his third child and might sit this one out too.

It's expected Pochettino will ring the changes, with teenage forward Troy Parrott, aged just 17, likely to be handed a debut, while midfielder Dele Alli and defender Davinson Sanchez could be recalled after they were left out on Saturday.

Milos Bicanski/GettyImages

Argentina defender Juan Foyth, who has been absent in recent weeks due to an ankle injury, is likely to return for the game, but he will probably start on the bench.

Predicted Lineups

Colchester United Gerken; Jackson, Eastman, Prosser, Bramall; Wiredu, Cromley, Senior, Poku; Nouble, Robinson.
Tottenham Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Skipp, Winks, Wanyama; Alli, Parrott, Kane.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have only met once previously, three years ago in 2016 in an FA Cup fourth round clash which Spurs won 4-1 away at Colchester.

The last time Spurs faced a side from League Two in this competition was way back in 2005 when they lost to Grimsby Town 1-0. However, they did face then fourth tier outfit Tranmere Rovers back in January in the FA Cup third round and didn't do too badly, running out 7-0 winners in Merseyside.

Recent Form

Harry Kane

As eluded to earlier, Spurs have struggled in the Premier League so far this season, winning just two of their opening six games - both of which were at home to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Whilst they have faced difficult opposition and got results in the league, claiming 2-2 draws away at both Manchester City and bitter rivals Arsenal, they have also been awful at times. The performance against Newcastle was one such occasion and shows how inconsistent this side can be.

Recently they have thrown away leads at both Olympiacos and Leicester, making it essential they win on Tuesday.

Colchester, meanwhile, were slow out of the blocks in the league but seem to have finally found some rhythm, recording back to back wins in the last week away at high-flying Swindon and at home to Leyton Orient. They sit tenth in League Two.

Crystal Palace v Colchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round

They've come through two rounds already in the Carabao Cup and took a major scalp when they defeated Premier League side Crystal Palace in the last round.

Here’s how both sides have performed in their last five games.

Colchester United Tottenham
Colchester 2-1 Leyton Orient (21/9) Leicester 2-1 Tottenham (21/9)
Swindon 0-3 Colchester (17/9) Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham (18/9)
Forest Green 1-0 Colchester (14/9) Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace (14/9)
Colchester 0-0 Walsall (7/9) Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham (1/9)
Gillingham 2-3 Colchester (3/9) Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle (25/8)

Prediction

Even if Spurs make a load of changes, the quality they possess in the squad should ensure a dominant victory against their League Two opponents.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-TOTTENHAM

Yes, Colchester have been on a good run recently but that is at League Two level. Their victory over Palace in the last round will have given the group a huge amount of confidence and maybe with some much needed belief they can pull off a shock on Tuesday.

It will be a tough task though and Spurs should start their Carabao Cup campaign with a win and progress to the fourth round.


Prediction: Colchester 1-3 Tottenham

