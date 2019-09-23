Ian Wright Reveals What Arsenal's Young Stars Think of Assistant Coach Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed the club’s younger players love working with Freddie Ljungberg and are full of praise for the former Gunners and Sweden forward.

In 2018, Ljungberg returned to Arsenal as Under-23 coach and, following his superb work with the likes of 18-year-old Bukayo Saka - who starred against Eintracht Frankfurt last week - was promoted to assistant first-teach coach in the summer, replacing Steve Bould.

Many of the players, such as Saka, who the Swede coached at Under-23 level, are now part of the first team squad in north London, and this is largely due to Ljungberg, whose role includes helping the blossoming young stars make the smooth transition from youth to senior football.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

According to Wright, speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show as quoted by Metro, the youngsters adore Ljungberg.

He said: “They speak very highly [of him]. All the youngsters, you speak to Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, all the young guys, they’ve got nothing but great stuff to say about Freddie.

“And I’m sure that Freddie, his involvement now with the transition from the academy into the first team, is vitally important.

“I suppose that’s why he’s been brought in and every single one of them [the young players] that have come in have not disgraced themselves.”

Following Joe Willock and Saka’s goals in the Gunners' 3-0 Europa League win at Frankfurt last Thursday in the Europa League, the youngsters have received a huge amount of praise, with Wright having his say too.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

He added: “I thought the other day [against Frankfurt] was the perfect game for them to come in, but I don’t think anybody was expecting Saka to do as great as he did.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism about someone like Joe Willock, you’d like to see him play more, but I thought they were brilliant in a time for Arsenal when it’s not the greatest defensive-wise, they’ve come in and given everyone a little bit of a lift.”

Arsenal’s youngsters will look to impress again this week when they face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates in the third round of the Carabao Cup.