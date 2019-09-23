James Maddison Heaps Praise on Leicester Amid Manchester United Transfer Speculation

James Maddison has spoken of his happiness at Leicester, handing Manchester United a fresh blow in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old shone in his side's 2-1 victory against Tottenham on Saturday, producing a stunning winner late on to lift Leicester to third in the Premier League. It was the type of goal that highlights why he is linked with a move away from the club, with United reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

However, when speaking after the weekend win, Maddison was keen to praise his current club and the way that he has been treated since his arrival last summer.

"I can't speak highly enough of this club. The opportunities you get and the warmness you receive. I’ve only been here for one year but I feel like I've been here for four or five years - that's how you're made to feel here. It's brilliant - it's a fantastic club," he told former Leicester and England striker Emile Heskey.

Whilst this will be music to the ears of Leicester fans, it is not such good news for United's supporters. Maddison has been exceptional since making his Premier League debut in 2018, scoring seven goals and assisting a further seven in his maiden top-flight season.

100 - @LCFC's James Maddison was the only player to create 100 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season & was the first English player to create 100+ in a single Premier League campaign since Leighton Baines in 2012-13 (116). Peng. pic.twitter.com/FcZ5NHMuvf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, United slumped to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, as they struggled to fashion chances throughout the contest. This was a reminder that a player in Maddison's ilk is very much needed at Old Trafford, but following his latest comments it seems that he is content with where he is for the moment.