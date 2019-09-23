Jurgen Klopp Beats Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to Win FIFA Men's Coach 2019

By 90Min
September 23, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has been named the Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2019 following a season in which Liverpool won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League, beating Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to the award.


The Reds triumphed in Europe's elite club competition last term, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Madrid final, and ended up just one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the battle for domestic glory.


He beat both Guardiola and Tottenham boss Pochettino to the award on Monday night. 

Liverpool have got their 2019/20 Premier League season off to a brilliant start, winning all six games, most recently triumphing at Chelsea 2-1 thanks to strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

