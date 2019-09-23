Jurgen Klopp Offers Update on Sadio Mane After 'Awful' Injury Against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of winger Sadio Mane, who limped off in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Mane was surprisingly withdrawn shortly after the 70-minute mark, but he limped off the pitch and was then forced to bandage his leg, indicating he had picked up an injury.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via the club's official website), Klopp revealed that Mane had picked up a leg injury which made him unable to continue in a game which was played at such a high pace.

He said: “It was a knock on the bone, around the knee, and a dead leg – that’s an awful combination.





“He tried everything but I think you saw, there was one counter situation when he really tried and I would say on a non-dead-leg day he will get that ball, but no chance and then we say ‘come on, now we have to do it’ and changed. That’s it.”

Fortunately for Liverpool, the injury does not appear to be too severe. It will likely keep Mane out of Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons, although Klopp is expected to rotate his squad for that game anyway.

Liverpool will then face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, and the Reds will be eager to welcome him back for that game as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, if he cannot return, Klopp can still call on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi for cover until Mane proves his fitness.

The Senegalese winger has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, He has already netted six goals in just eight appearances, which sees him sit atop the club's scoring charts this season.