Liverpool Fans React as Manager Jurgen Klopp Wins FIFA Best Men's Coach Award

It was never in doubt, was it?

Pep Guardiola may have won a domestic treble with Manchester City last season and Mauricio Pochettino may have worked wonders on a shoestring budget at Tottenham, but Jurgen Klopp was the manager endowed with a prestigious award from FIFA on Monday night.

The Liverpool boss picked up the Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2019 gong, beating his Premier League rivals to the award after leading the Reds to their sixth European Cup triumph last season.

For fans of the Anfield outfit, the result was well and truly deserved.

VAMOSSS!! Don’t let him leave please. I can’t imagine a Liverpool without him in 4/5 years team.... — Niraj G (@Niraj_G10) September 23, 2019

FULL DESERVED😍😍😍 — ³² (@DeadlyLongLegs) September 23, 2019

Can we just build a statue now please — Orc (@RetroOrc) September 23, 2019

Deserved. Just tell him to sign a 15 year deal. — 𝔹𝕊 (@FriskyFirmino) September 23, 2019

The fans' love for their manager is clear to see.

Liverpool repetitively went close to cup glory before their Champions League triumph, losing to Real Madrid in 2018's final, having also previously come up short in Europa League and League Cup showpieces.





However, whilst in previous years the 'this is our year' mantra regarding the league has been used as a stick to beat the Merseyside outfit with, Liverpool look in great shape to pip Manchester City to this season's Premier League.





However, some fans of rival fans weren't too jubilant with the news, with a fair few pointing out that Guardiola's trophy haul from last season outweighs Klopp's...

Pep Guardiola in 2018/19:



Community Shield 🏆



FA Cup 🏆



League Cup 🏆



Premier League 🏆



First ever coach in the history of the Premier League to win domestic treble



First coach to complete back to back EPL titles in the last decade



#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/sgB09DStkD — Subhayan Chakraborty (@SubhayanTweets) September 23, 2019





Pep Guardiola. It's as clear as daylight bro. He was robbed. — Tyson Creme 🇫🇷 (@TysonCreme) September 23, 2019





Klopp did well last year... But how does he deserve the award ahead of Guardiola who won a treble of domestic trophies... EPL, FA and League Cup#FIFAFootballAwards — dawati (@dawatike) September 23, 2019

Well, what's done is done, and Klopp is FIFA's favourite coach.