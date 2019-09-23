Manchester United Discover Asking Price for Bayer Leverkusen Wonderkid Kai Havertz

Manchester United have been told that they will have to spend £90m if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a star in the Bundesliga and is widely viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

Plenty of European suitors are thought to be keen on a player who bagged 20 goals and seven assists from midfield last season, and now the Evening Standard claim that Havertz's form has piqued the interest of United, who are ready to join the race for his signature.

Havertz has made it clear to Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to be sold next summer, so the Bundesliga side have slapped a £90m price tag on his head as they look to cash in on him whilst interest is high.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are all named as potential suitors, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to try and force his way to the front of the queue as he targets a number of exciting young prospects.

West Ham's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are both thought to be near the top of United's wish list, and they have now been joined by Havertz.

Comfortable either in midfield or on the wing, Havertz already has 112 senior club appearances under his belt, whilst his form has also earned him five caps for Germany to date.

He is certainly exactly what United are looking for, although whether they would be able to win the race for his signature is a different question entirely.

Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League yet again, it will make convincing Havertz to move to Old Trafford a near-impossible task - leaving the Red Devils to look elsewhere in their attempts to bolster their ailing squad.