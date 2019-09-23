Mason Mount Reveals He Played With Swollen Ankle During 2-1 Liverpool Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed he played through the pain barrier of an ankle injury in their 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Mount was substituted in Chelsea's Champions League match with Valencia following a heavy challenge by Francis Coquelin.

The 20-year-old admitted he thought the injury would be serious and was annoyed to have been forced off on his Champions League debut.

"As soon as I did it, I thought it was going to be a long-term injury," he told Sky Sports. "Your Champions League debut, you don't want it to end so soon, but that is football. It happened and I try to stay positive.

"I looked forward to the Liverpool game and set a goal that hopefully I could get ready for that. I feel like I am quick at recovering and we worked on it hard, and I was able to get back.

"I iced it and it calmed down, and I realised it was not as bad as I first thought. The next day I was jogging on it a little and from then, I knew there was a chance of me being involved [against Liverpool].

Mount said his ankle still hasn't fully healed but added he was determined to return for the visit of the Premier League leaders.

"There is still swelling there now but it is solid and I felt good and trained the day before," he said. "I was pretty positive the day before the game that I would be involved.

"You have to block the injury out of your mind and focus on the game. When I had that chance, which I felt I should have scored, I rolled my ankle a little bit and it felt fine. It was fine throughout the whole game. It was solid."

Chelsea have picked up just eight points from their first six league games under Frank Lampard, though there has been a clear impetus on integrating youth into the first team.

Mount has been just one of the beneficiaries, with Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori now also regulars in the Blues side.