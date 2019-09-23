Mauro Icardi Aims Dig at Inter as He Talks Up New Club Paris Saint-Germain

Mauro Icardi has claimed that he chose to move to from Internazionale to Paris Saint-Germain in a loan move this summer out of a desire to win titles, apparently aiming a not-so-subtle dig at his parent club.

The 26-year-old striker was deemed persona non grata at San Siro after a series of controversial events. Inter spent most of the summer trying to ship Icardi out to no avail before PSG offered them a loan deal with a €70m option to buy.

LUCAS BARIOULET/GettyImages

Speaking to Canal+ (via Calciomercato.com), Icardi discussed his 'dream' of playing Champions League football and winning titles.





He is quoted as saying: "I dreamed of playing the Champions League with Inter and the dream came true. However, we didn't get results. In fact, we didn't win anything. I stayed, I scored a lot of goals, but it was time to join a team that can win titles."





While a not particularly well-concealed dig at Inter for shunning him, Icardi's comments are odd considering it's no secret that Icardi was keen on staying with the Nerazzurri despite the club making it clear he was no longer wanted.





In fact, Icardi wanted to take Inter to court in an attempt to force his way back into the side prior to his move to PSG. His wife and agent, Wanda Nara, also referred to a move to Paris as the 'worst' option for her and Icardi's family.

It appears, however, that Icardi is happy at PSG. The Argentine made his debut in Les Parisiens 1-0 defeat of Strasbourg earlier this month and earned his first start in their 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.





Despite being a crucial member of their squad for so many years, Inter appear to have already forgotten about Icardi. I Nerazzurri have won their first four Serie A games under new coach Antonio Conte, while Icardi's replacement Romelu Lukaku has already scored three goals for his new club, including Inter's second in their 2-0 derby win over Milan on Saturday.