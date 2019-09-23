Statistics Highlight Frank Lampard's Stamford Bridge Woes as Chelsea Manager

Frank Lampard has endured a Stamford Bridge trial by fire following his return to the club as manager.

The new boss came into the job after just one season in senior management, taking over the club he loves in one of the most uncertain periods in their recent history.

Hamstrung by a transfer embargo, he's had to complement his squad by promoting youth, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham catapulted into first-team roles.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

And while this has delighted fans and led to some scintillating attacking football, the downside has been their inconsistency and propensity to leak goals at the back.





Perhaps due to the pressure of an expectant home support weighing on the young side's shoulders, they have seriously flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge, the narrow defeat to Liverpool their fourth on the spin at home without a win.

It means Lampard is only the second Chelsea manager to fail to win any of his first four home matches in all competitions (W0 D2 L2), with Bobby Campbell in 1988 the other.

Three of those games have been in the league, having drawn with both Leicester and Sheffield United before the Reds came calling.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

And it may mean that Lampard is simply cursed when it comes to debut seasons at Stamford Bridge. The only other time the Blues have failed to win any of their first three league games was Lampard's first season there as a player, all the way back in 2001/02.





You'd expect that run to come to an end when they face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup this week and, should they get through that one intact, they have a chance to build on it when Brighton come calling in league duty just three days later.