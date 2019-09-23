Trent Alexander-Arnold Explains Free-Kick Routine for Stunning Goal Against Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed what he told Mohamed Salah to do in the build-up to Liverpool's opening goal during their 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

After the Reds were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Blues' penalty area, Alexander-Arnold was joined by Salah and captain Jordan Henderson to discuss who should take the set-piece.

Having won the debate, Liverpool's right back claimed he gave Salah a simple instruction to help him find the target.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by Liverpool's website, Alexander-Arnold said: "Hendo wanted it at first and then I think he thought it was a bit too close for him. I discussed with Mo that I wanted it rolled to make the angle a little bit better and maybe confuse the keeper a little bit, and I’ve been able to put it away.

"I thought it was too close to go over the wall, I didn’t know if the wall was going to jump so I couldn’t go under it, I had to go keeper’s side. It was a good roll and I just tried to put it as hard as I can that side with a bit of placement."

Having eased into a 2-0 lead before half-time, Liverpool were put under heavy pressure after the break, but were able to hold on to secure another victory. Alexander-Arnold admitted he expected Chelsea to have their moments in the game, and was pleased to get all three points after a difficult second half.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He added: "Obviously you can’t expect to come to Stamford Bridge and have it all your own way. We started the second half quite well but the last 25 to 30 minutes were really tough. We had to defend well. Obviously they got the goal, we have been able to see it out in the end."