Twitter Reacts as Lionel Messi Beats Virgil Van Dijk & Cristiano Ronaldo to Prestigious FIFA Award

Lionel Messi has been crowned as the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2019 and, of course, Twitter had their say on the matter.

With Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo also vying for the honour, there was considerable competition for the Argentine to see off.

He certainly didn't have the backing of a couple stars from the US women's all-conquering side...

Alex Morgan & Megan Rapinoe casually saying Virgil Van Dijk won the World Cup. He's so gargantuan #TheBest

It's not bait I swear. pic.twitter.com/z2ziaaZfbK — MainManMané (@SheikhSadio) September 23, 2019

Messi's credentials certainly came into question...

#TheBest these three players are the best but Cristiano Ronaldo is unique..... pic.twitter.com/oYfGuR3CBB — Arjun (@Arjun15300228) September 23, 2019

If messi or Ronaldo wins the best tonight,we will riot.



It can only be van dijk.#FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) September 23, 2019

But, it doesn't really matter what his doubters say. The little magician went and won the award anyway...

Messi lovers were obviously out in force to back their boy...

All hail the GREATEST footballer on EARTH #Messi pic.twitter.com/SVqcqJsZIJ — Ekene Bobmartins Jnr (@great190) September 23, 2019

Let’s get this out of the way, the award is meaningless to Messi himself and we all know it. I’m just happy that he finally catches a break after 5 months of letdowns. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 23, 2019

The Best There Is,

The Best There Was,

The Best There Ever Will Be

Magnífico!!!!#Messi pic.twitter.com/RVuStRJLtR — pear mudzingwa (@wallstreet_god) September 23, 2019

But, for every person who celebrated the 32-year-old's victory, there was another who was disappointed not to see their guy get it...

Ronaldo is the real GOAT#FIFAFootballAwards

Messi not deserved pic.twitter.com/E8Ul0yUB4F — K.O.T G.O.A.T™🗯🇰🇪 (@ItsJohnMwendaH) September 23, 2019

Not fair results at all! Taking nothing away from Messi... But Van Dijk deserved it! #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/062LWrwUgb — Stha 🇿🇦 (@Stha_Tomose) September 23, 2019

It sounds like you're taking a lot away from Messi there, Mr Stha. Well, at least you didn't openly mock the GOAT...

Fifa awards are better than biased #UEFA awards #FIFAFootballAwards Another award added to Messi's store pic.twitter.com/KUTxOmZAaq — Bharath (@bharath_kumar24) September 23, 2019

There were some reasoned views put across, with one lad called Josh giving a balanced opinion on matters...

The reaction to Van Dijk missing out on The Best award just shows what a gargantuan influence he has. Van Dijk not winning it is a bigger deal than Messi actually winning it — Josh (@KloppStyle) September 23, 2019

However, it seems young Josh didn't receive particularly balanced responses...

Messi fanboys flooding my mentions, telling me he deserved it, as if I even said otherwise. Strange group of people, I have to say — Josh (@KloppStyle) September 23, 2019

To be fair, there was plenty of clamour for van Dijk to get the gong...

This is a visual representation of most strikers trying to take on Virgil Van Dijk...



He was Fifa Men’s Player of the Year for me 👍🏻 #FIFAFootballAwards

pic.twitter.com/NyZrw5mAko — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) September 23, 2019

Messi is one of the greatest footballers of All time, We agree but these awards are about who had the best season not who has had the best 10 years. Van Dijk had the better season — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) September 23, 2019

We all know that this man deserves the Fifa's player of the year award, but Fifa are kids.



But us Liverpool fans, we know who the real player of the year is?



If Messi wins the Ballon D'or over Van Dijk again so it will really be the biggest robbery ever. pic.twitter.com/QO8TwfFqq2 — THE RAYHAN KHOYRATTY🗯 (@THERAYHAN01) September 23, 2019

As for the women's award, that went to Megan Rapinoe...

Megan Rapinoe words when announced as Best Women's Player in World "I ask everyone lend your platform to other people, lift other people, share your success. We have a unique opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for the better. Do something. Do anything"🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/BBTMjFZh2H — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 23, 2019

US’s Megan Rapinoe wins FIFA women’s world player of the year award. Pretty remarkable at age 34. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 23, 2019

Some trolls targeted the USWNT superstar, but others had her back...

megan rapinoe used her platform and spoke up about some very real issues tonight just for y’all 5 year olds to hate-tweet about her every move pic.twitter.com/rZdjTeZ1yq — par ✨ (@messixperrie) September 23, 2019

I love this so much. And I love even more how much Megan Rapinoe winds people up.. you know, those people. Epic speech. Absolute boss 👑 #FIFABestAwards pic.twitter.com/mMJiFXO6gy — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) September 23, 2019

Trump : “Megan should win first before she talks”



Since then Megan Rapinoe :#FIFABestAwards pic.twitter.com/MaivGWcvn9 — The Flash (@Odriozolite) September 23, 2019

Rapinoe was dazzling at the ceremony, just as she dazzled for her country at the World Cup in France...

can you believe a pink haired lesbian goddess is leading the charge like this for change no matter how discouraging it can be she never stops. THAT is really beyond just football. megan rapinoe is an inspiration and i’ll never accept anything less than respect on her name always. — erynn (@pinoetomorgan) September 23, 2019

Solid arguments were made for Lucy Bronze to have collected the honour, though far less fans pointed towards fellow nominee Alex Morgan...

Fifa have ridden the wave here. Got to be Lucy Bronze there (heavily biased must admit). Rapinoe & Morgan not firing for their domestic clubs - Bronze has simply won it all https://t.co/VwwJL7w5JK — Amy Laurence (@AmyLaurence301) September 23, 2019

Well FIFA got that totally wrong. @LucyBronze is by far the best player in the world. We all know it. #LB2 pic.twitter.com/Aqc3BVWPjw — Chloe (@ChloeMojo26) September 23, 2019

That said, in our opinion Rapinoe was the profile at the World Cup but she was not the best performer. Of that top 3, Lucy Bronze was the top performer both in that competition & domestically over the last 12 months. #TheBest — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) September 23, 2019

Lies. Alex should’ve won pic.twitter.com/vvmcfciiqE — Fallen Brandin #TCBTS (Beat mich 😂) (@FallenBrandin) September 23, 2019

So, all in all it was a splendid night for Messi, a splendid night for Rapinoe and a splendid night to celebrate football.

Not everyone can win and awards will always, always, always be disputed. Let's just enjoy getting to watch such magnificent footballers!