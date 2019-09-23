Twitter Reacts as Lionel Messi Beats Virgil Van Dijk & Cristiano Ronaldo to Prestigious FIFA Award

By 90Min
September 23, 2019

Lionel Messi has been crowned as the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2019 and, of course, Twitter had their say on the matter.

With Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo also vying for the honour, there was considerable competition for the Argentine to see off.

He certainly didn't have the backing of a couple stars from the US women's all-conquering side...

Messi's credentials certainly came into question...

But, it doesn't really matter what his doubters say. The little magician went and won the award anyway...

Messi lovers were obviously out in force to back their boy...

But, for every person who celebrated the 32-year-old's victory, there was another who was disappointed not to see their guy get it...

It sounds like you're taking a lot away from Messi there, Mr Stha. Well, at least you didn't openly mock the GOAT...

There were some reasoned views put across, with one lad called Josh giving a balanced opinion on matters...

However, it seems young Josh didn't receive particularly balanced responses...

To be fair, there was plenty of clamour for van Dijk to get the gong...

As for the women's award, that went to Megan Rapinoe...

Some trolls targeted the USWNT superstar, but others had her back...

Rapinoe was dazzling at the ceremony, just as she dazzled for her country at the World Cup in France...

Solid arguments were made for Lucy Bronze to have collected the honour, though far less fans pointed towards fellow nominee Alex Morgan...

So, all in all it was a splendid night for Messi, a splendid night for Rapinoe and a splendid night to celebrate football.

Not everyone can win and awards will always, always, always be disputed. Let's just enjoy getting to watch such magnificent footballers!

