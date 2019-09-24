AC Milan 'Turned Down' Chance to Sign Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

Italian giants AC Milan reportedly rejected the chance to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham in the summer due to his lack of experience at the top level.

The England youngster was linked with a move to the Serie A heavyweights during the summer transfer window, after impressing with Aston Villa during a loan spell in the Championship.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

His future at Stamford Bridge appeared to be uncertain, despite the departure of Gonzalo Higuain in the summer, and TuttoMercatoWeb (via Football Italia) claim AC Milan were considering making a move.





Ultimately, though, it was I Rossoneri who backed out of the deal, citing the youngster's lack of top flight pedigree as a major deterrent in their pursuit of the player.

The 21-year-old has since been in prolific form for Chelsea. Under the guidance of Frank Lampard, Abraham has bagged an impressive seven goals in his opening six league games of the 2019/20 season.

2 - Tammy Abraham is the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017. Shining. pic.twitter.com/WSuVIrXpcT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

He also became the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick earlier this season, netting a treble in an impressive 5-2 win over Wolves.





Abraham scored 26 goals in all competitions during a successful loan move to Villa Park last season, having previously impressed at that level with Bristol City. He helped Aston Villa regain their Premier League status and has since been rewarded with a regular place in Chelsea's first-team.





His promotion to the team, along with Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, has seen Lampard put his faith in Chelsea's youngsters this season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James also poised for first-team action in the Carabao Cup after recovering from injury.