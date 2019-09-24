Barcelona Open Door to Signing The Best FIFA Women's Player Winner Megan Rapinoe

Barcelona Femeni director Maria Teixidor has admitted that the club could be open to striking a deal for Reign FC and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

The winger, who was named The Best FIFA Women's Player 2019 in Milan on Monday night, recently revealed that she wants to end her career in Europe, confessing that Barcelona is 'number one' in her heart.

Teixidor spoke to Goal about Rapinoe's message, admitting that they would love to recruit a player of Rapinoe's stature, although they will have to consider everything from a business standpoint first.

She said: "We will see in the future what deals we make because designing a team is something complex. I think we will be ready to buy these kinds of players but I don't think we are in a similar moment to male football yet, in which the market is very important.

"After watching her [Rapinoe's] speech in New York after winning the World Cup we must say she is a great spokeswoman.

"I almost see her having a political or an activist career in the future, and I think it is good that women who have the chance can speak of the reality that still today it is hard to bring their claims to the highest level.

"People with such integrity and awareness in this fight are so important for so many people and those who assume that leadership position deserve all the respect."

Barcelona have been on the lookout for some of the world's top talents in recent months and have completed deals for the likes of Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen to try and help the team reach the next level.

They fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of European powerhouses Lyon in last season's Champions League final, but have made a strong start to the current campaign. They currently sit top of the Primera Division, having recently stormed to an emphatic 6-1 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Rapinoe's The Best FIFA Women's Player award on Monday capped a sensational year for the 34-year-old, who also won her second World Cup trophy this summer, while picking up the tournament's Golden Ball and Golden Boot in France.

She picked up her latest individual award alongside men's winner Lionel Messi, with the possibility of seeing the pair headling their men and women's team surely an intriguing prospect for Barcelona as a club.