The new La Liga season has started about as badly as possible for defending champions Barcelona. With just seven points in their first five matches, they need to turn it around quickly before things get out of hand. Villarreal comes to Camp Nou on Tuesday looking to make matters worse for the Blaugrana.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

In addition to the miserable start that’s seen Barca win just twice in its first five, reports have emerged that manager Ernesto Valverde has lost the locker room. It’s no secret that politics and superstars are a way of life with the club, and with the poor start it seems that the two have collided and the players are beginning to lose faith in the current leadership. If the champions don’t turn things around very quickly, it could spell the end of the line for Valverde in Catalonia. These reports come on the heels of an embarrassing 2-0 loss away to Granada that saw Barcelona create very little in the way of dangerous chances, something that will not be accepted at the prestigious club that prides itself on its style of play.

The Yellow Submarine propels into town having picked up one more point than their esteemed opponents, having won two, drawn twice and lost once during its opening five-game stretch. Their 2-0 win over Valladolid was enough to leapfrog Barcelona in the standings. Santi Cazorla and Javier Ontiveros were on target for Villarreal in the impressive win that saw them dominate possession and attempts at goal. They’ll surely be aware of Barca’s struggles and go full force into making it an even more miserable opening to the season. It’s a perfect opportunity for Villarreal to make a statement that it is a team to be reckoned with in Spain this campaign.