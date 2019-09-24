Calum Chambers Warns Arsenal That They Cannot Keep Relying on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has warned the rest of his teammates that they cannot keep relying on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bail them out after a poor performance.

The Gabon international's goals have been vital to Arsenal this season. The striker has scored 16 in his last 16, winning his team them points against the likes of Newcastle United and, most recently, Aston Villa, despite the Gunners struggling to impress in several games this season.

Speaking after Aubameyang's late goal saw Arsenal take all three points in a 3-2 win over Villa (via the Evening Standard), Chambers insisted that the Gunners must improve as a team if they are to achieve anything this season.

He said: “We know that we have to be solid, shut the door and be stronger. But when you have players like [Aubameyang], obviously that helps as well. We’re working hard every day in training on what we need to do.

“We are working every day at the training ground on our philosophy and the way we want to play. It didn’t help that we went down to ten men. Obviously, they are going to have chances, they are going to dominate parts of the game and that happened.”

It was a mixed outing for Chambers. His mistake allowed Villa to net their second goal, but he did grab a late equaliser to help get Arsenal back on the right track, before Aubameyang's free-kick decided the result.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster of ­emotions for me and the team, but we got there in the end. We dug in deep. I thought the whole team put in a shift and it was a good result," Chambers added.

“It is my first goal for a while and it is always nice to get one. I felt like I needed to do something after their second goal and to get a goal myself was quite nice.

“[Villa’s second goal] came from me, my touch was poor. It sort of started from me, so I felt like I had to get my head right and bring something back, bring the team back into it. Luckily, I did that.”