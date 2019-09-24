Colchester United fans stormed the field after the team eliminated Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Spurs lost 4–3 on penalties after being held 0-0 after 90 minutes, a result that means a fourth-tier side beat the 2019 Champions League runner-ups. Colchester United fans celebrated the upset accordingly, running onto the field after the decisive penalty kick that sent Colchester through to the fourth round.

It's not every day you knock off a European finalist in a cup competition. Party on, Colchester



(via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/vBnPzwFcjp — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 24, 2019

Colchester, which is 71 places below Tottenham in English soccer's pyramid, beat the Premier League's Crystal Palace on penalties in the previous round.

Tottenham, as many top sides do this early in the competition, trotted out an experimental lineup that was without the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Son-Heung min and Erik Lamela, though the latter three did come on as second-half substitutes. Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed the penalties that set the stage for Tom Lapslie to play the hero with his final kick.

Other Premier League powers weren't as unfortunate as Tottenham on Tuesday, with Man City routing Preston North End 3-0; Leicester City handling Luton Town 4-0; Arsenal thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-0; Everton easing by Sheffield Wednesday 2-0; Southampton beating Portsmouth 4-0 and Watford edging Swansea 2-1. The other surprise of the day was Crawley Town beating Stoke City on penalties after a 1-1 draw.