Inter vs Lazio Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Early season frontrunners Inter host Lazio at San Siro on Wednesday night, as Antonio Conte looks to continue his sensational start as manager.

The Nerazzurri will look to extend their perfect start to the season after winning the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan 2-0, with their bid to claim a first Serie A crown since 2010 now in full swing.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Lazio come into this match one point off the Champions League spots after beating Parma 2-0 on Sunday., and will be confident of upsetting the odds in the fashion capital of the world.

Here's 90min's preview of this important clash for both sides.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 25 September What Time Is Kick Off?

20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Fabio Maresca

Team News



Summer signings Alexis Sanchez and Cristiano Biraghi are still awaiting their first starts in blue and black stripes, but they may be forced to wait given the form shown my Conte's side.

Any changes made will be purely tactical, as the former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea manager has a full strength side to choose from.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku will not be able to compete against his older brother Romelu, as the left-back remains sidelined with the same knee injury that has seen him sit out since January.

Potential Lineups

Inter Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Biraghi; Politano, Sensi; Lukaku. Lazio Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Alberto, Lulic; Correa; Immobile.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have faced each other 60 times, with Lazio victorious in 20 and Inter winning 19. Despite this, Inter have scored two more goals than their opponents across all meetings.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Simone Inzaghi's side were victorious in their last visit to San Siro, winning 1-0 in March thanks to a first half strike from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Recent Form

Inter come into the game fresh from a dominant 2-0 win over neighbourhood rivals AC Milan in an electrifying derby. Conte's side dominated the first 45 minutes but were kept out by the brilliance of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Marcelo Brozovic's deflected shot broke the deadlock before Lukaku's third goal of the season ensured the Nerazzurri maintained their 100% start in the league.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Lazio bounced back after back-to-back defeats last week to run out 2-0 winners against Parma. Ciro Immobile opened the scoring with his fourth in as many games, thanks to a third assist of the season from Luis Alberto.

Inzaghi's side then failed to capitalise on their momentum by sitting back and inviting pressure. Solid goalkeeping allowed them to take their one goal advantage into the break before Adam Marusic eased the tension in the stadium with a 67th minute strike to seal all three points.

Here is how both sides have performed in their last five games:

Inter Lazio AC Milan 0-2 Inter (21/9) Lazio 2-0 Parma (22/9) Lazio 1-1 Slavia Prague (17/9) CFR Cluj 2-1 Lazio (19/9) Lazio 1-0 Udinese (14/9) SPAL 2-1 Lazio (15/9) Cagliari 1-2 Lazio (1/9) Lazio 1-1 Roma (1/9) Lazio 4-0 Lecce (26/8) Sampdoria 0-3 Lazio (25/8)

Prediction

Expect a close encounter between these two high-flying sides. Inter will look to dominate proceedings and possess the quality to break Lazio down, especially if Inzaghi's side sit deep.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

This has historically been an even contest with lots of goals and with both sides being led by in-form strikers, expect tomorrow night to be no different.

Prediction: Inter 2-1 Lazio