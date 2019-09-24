Marco Silva Accuses Everton Players of Hiding During Shock Sheffield United Defeat

Everton manager Marco Silva has slammed his players and accused them of 'hiding' during their dismal home defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Portuguese saw his side booed off at full time following a lacklustre 2-0 defeat to the Blades at Goodison Park. It was a result that slaw Everton slump to 14th in the table after six matches, and piled the pressure on Silva to turn things around.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Now, as quoted by MailOnline Sport, Silva has revealed in press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday that he blasted his players for their poor showing, admitting that his side were lacking character and leadership in key moments.

"It is not the moment for anyone to hide. I said it inside the dressing room too - there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character and personality," Silva said. "Unfortunately, in some moments (against Sheffield United) we did not see that.

"Now I don't want anyone hiding. Not me, not them. It is a moment for us to go and play football and to take responsibility as well. In the second half (on Saturday), I didn't see that ability. In some moments, many players were hiding and did not give solutions. I want everyone there.'

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Silva will be hoping the competition offers a chance to ease the heat on him and his players. After an expensive outlay on new recruits in the summer, there was renewed expectation that Everton could push for a top-six place this season.

However, after defeats to Aston Villa and Bournemouth on the road before Saturday's latest setback, there is now real pressure mounting on the Everton boss to rapidly improve a below-par start to their campaign and deliver some much needed success to the blue half of Merseyside.