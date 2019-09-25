AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham defender Serge Aurier and want the 26-year-old to replace Andrea Conti at right back.

Over the summer Aurier was heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Paris Saint Germain supposedly interested in re-signing the Ivory Coast international. However, a move never materialised and now Milan are keen to swoop for Aurier’s services.

Aurier, who has 55 caps for his country, has not cemented down a regular spot in the first team since his arrival in 2017 from PSG for £23m, featuring just 25 times in the Premier League in his two full seasons.

Last term Kieran Trippier was preferred at right back and now, despite Trippier’s move to Atletico Madrid, academy-graduate Kyle Walker-Peters and natural centre back Davinson Sanchez have often been preferred by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking last week to Bal des Productions, Aurier confirmed he was close to leaving North London in the summer stating: “I’d simply decided to leave [this summer], which was normal for me. Many things were taken into consideration. In the end, I wasn’t able to leave.”

However, after having time to think, Aurier reveals he is much happier now at Spurs than he was, further adding: “Yes, but that was the situation before the transfer window closed, the transfer window is now closed, now I am calm and happy to stay.”

According to Italian source Sport Mediaset though Milan are eager on a move for the defender wanting him to replace Conti at fullback after he has failed to impress this term, notably poor against Inter in their derby day defeat last weekend.

Spurs have placed a £25m price tag on the Aurier, who has worked himself back into favour at White Hart Lane, being selected by Mauricio Pochettino in the clubs last two Premier League games.

Milan are keen though and want him to join up with Ivorian compatriot Franck Kessie and may make a bid in January.