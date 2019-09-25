Alisson Provides Injury Update as He Discusses Road to Recovery & Adrian Form

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has opened up about his recovery from the calf injury that has kept him out since the season opener, revealing his delight at just how well he has progressed recently.

The Brazilian picked up the injury against Norwich back in August, with second-choice goalkeeper and summer signing Adrian currently impressing in his place.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Alisson revealed that he is now able to train outside again and he is optimistic about making a return to action in the near future.

He said: "I’m on a good way, I think we are nearly there. I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well. I feel confident and I think now it’s just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do.





“It’s massive because if I look back, two weeks ago I couldn’t even walk properly. Now I’m running, jumping on my right leg that was injured so I’m really happy for that. It’s great. When you are a player you want to have the contact with the ball, with the guys on the pitch, the routine of training. It’s what I love to do.

“The games, the atmosphere at Anfield, the away games, all games when I watch on the TV, I just think how I want to play, I want to be there, I want to help my teammates. I’m looking forward [to being back], I can’t wait anymore!"

As a result of the injury, Adrian was drafted into the starting lineup, and the 32-year-old has impressed so far. He helped Liverpool lift the UEFA Super Cup and has been vital to their perfect start to the season.

"I think the boys are doing very well, all the team [and] Adrian especially. He’s a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing," Alisson added.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it’s better for everyone.

“You can see that [he has settled in well] on the pitch, you know a player just can play as he is playing if you are set up with the place, with the people, if you are happy here and you can see he is very happy here.

“He helped us to win a title already, he is helping us a lot in the games to win points. That is the most important thing for us in the season to achieve our goals.”