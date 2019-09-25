Everton Fans to Unveil Moise Kean Stadium Banner in Damning Message to Serie A Bosses

In solidarity with striker Moise Kean, Everton supporters plan to send a message to Serie A bosses following a series of incidents of racism that have escaped punishment in the Italian top flight.

Officials in Italy have failed to reprimand Sardinian side Cagliari twice in the past six months following apparent racist chanting by their supporters.

New Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was the most recent victim after he was targeted on 1 September as he stepped up to take a penalty in his side's 2-1 win. That incident followed abuse directed at then Juventus man Kean during an encounter at the Sardegna Arena at the back end of last season.

Kean has, of course, since joined Everton in the Premier League in a £36m deal, and his new club's supporters plan to show solidarity with the Italian international during the Toffees' clash with Manchester City at Goodison Park.

A banner will be unveiled, displaying the players face and the Italian words 'NO AL RAZZISMO' - no to racism in English.

The club posted a series of images of the banner on Instagram with the caption: "On Saturday, our supporters will proudly display this banner in support of @moise_kean."

It is an obvious shot across the bows of the powers that be in Serie A and perceived inaction over perceived deep-rooted racism problem in Italian football.

Sunday's 2-2 draw between Atalanta and Fiorentina was temporarily halted after Viola defender Dalbert Henrique was abused by the home supporters. The player approached the referee before an announcement was made over the tannoy, and the game eventually resumed after a delay of several minutes.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) told CNN it is waiting to receive a decision from the league's disciplinary body before making a decision on any potential punishment.

Hellas Verona are another side who have escaped punishment after their fans directed abuse at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié on 15 September.





FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called on the league to do more to punish offending clubs on Italian radio and gave English football as leading example. He said: "Racism is combated with education, condemnation and discussion.

"You can't have racism in society or in football. In Italy the situation hasn't improved and this is serious.

"You need to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. You need, as in England, the certainty of the penalty.

"You can't be afraid to condemn racists, we need to combat them until they stop."