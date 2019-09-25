Inter Miami Hold Talks with Former Real Madrid Boss Over Head Coach Role

Inter Miami are in talks with former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari about becoming their head coach ahead of the club joining Major League Soccer next year.

Solari was placed in caretaker charge of Los Blancos last October, but was sacked by the club in March following a poor run of form which culminated in an exit from the Champions League at the last 16 stage against Ajax.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, Inter Miami president David Beckham has not been put off by Solari's struggles in Madrid, and is trying to persuade the Argentinian to join his new project in America.

That is according to Miami journalist Carlitos Suarez, as reported by the Daily Mail, with it being claimed that Solari is seen as the ideal candidate due to his ability to speak fluent English, whilst the high number of South American players in the squad would also make it easier for Solari to adapt to his new surroundings.

Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Solari and Beckham know each other well from the time that they spent together during their playing days. Solari spent five years at Real Madrid as a player from 2000-2005, winning the Champions League in 2002, when the side overcame Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final thanks to a stunning volley from Zinedine Zidane.

Beckham joined him in the Spanish capital the following year, with the duo building a friendship prior to Solari's departure in 2005 to move to Serie A giants Inter. Their relationship seems to have continued since, leaving Solari in pole position to take over at Inter Miami if a deal can be negotiated.