Liverpool CEO Makes Sir Alex Ferguson Dig With Famous Perch Quote

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has claimed the club are 'back on our perch', repurposing a famous old Sir Alex Ferguson quote.

After taking the job at Old Trafford back in 1986, Ferguson claimed that his first job was to 'knock Liverpool off their perch', following the Reds' four title victories in the previous five years.

Though he got off to a slow start at Old Trafford, Ferguson's Red Devils famously became the dominant force in English football for the next two decades, while the phrase became infamous.

Times have changed since Ferguson left United in 2013, with his old club struggling to keep up with the Premier League and Europe's best under his successors.

With Liverpool, conversely, riding high in the Premier League and Europe, the Reds' CEO has brought the phrase back around.

In an interview with ex-Liverpool striker Michael Robinson at the World Football Summit in Madrid, Moore claimed (via BBC Sport): "We are back on our perch, as we famously say."

The Merseyside club, who won the Champions League in June and finished with a record haul of 97 points to finish second in the Premier League last season, are currently leading the way in 2019/20, five points ahead of rivals Manchester City.

Moore attributes much of this success to the work of the Fenway Sports Group, who bought the club for £300m back in 2010 (and hired him in 2017), as he explained: "What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous.

"They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club.

"Football is a virtuous cycle. You drive revenues so you can afford to buy a goalkeeper or a centre-half that will win you games. When you win games, sponsors want to be part of your story, so they write you a cheque.



"You take that money and buy better players. They win you more games."

Asked about boss Jurgen Klopp, who won FIFA's Best Coach of the Year award on Monday and will celebrate the fourth anniversary of his appointment at Anfield in October, Moore said: "Jurgen is one of the more holistic human beings you will ever meet.

"He is able to keep the ship going straight, motivate not just the players but his staff, the coaching staff, the sports science staff - he keeps everyone on an even keel.

"His personality is infectious. His charisma is without question. Even when you have lost he makes you think there is a brighter sunshine ahead."