Sergio Ramos Insists it Would Take 5 Minutes to Finalise New Real Madrid Contract

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has admitted that he could thrash out a new contract with the club in a matter of minutes if they decide to offer him a new deal.

Ramos is thought to have held discussions with Real over a new contract earlier in the year, but talk of fresh terms soon died down and no deal was ever signed.

However, speaking to Onda Cero, Ramos insisted that he is no rush to sign a new contract as he still has plenty of time remaining on his current deal.

He said: “There is no Ramos case, I have a contract with Real Madrid, I have a year and a half left, if they want to fix it, it will be fixed in five minutes.”

The 33-year-old remains a vital part of Real's team, so it seems likely that they will look to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu eventually, but there appears to be no rush from either side.

Ramos also went on to discuss the recent Best FIFA awards. He found himself included in the World XI alongside Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who narrowly missed out to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi in the race for the Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Spaniard claimed that it is nearly impossible for a defender to win those kinds of awards, with public attention always drawn to strikers.

"Perhaps the strikers have it a little easier in this type of awards, we have the ugliest part. But if I had wanted individual prizes I would have dedicated myself to tennis," Ramos confessed.

An honour to be selected for the #FifproWorldXI for the tenth time. La Décima is always #TheBest. 😉 😉 Thank you @realmadrid , @World11 and fellow pros. Onwards!#FIFAFootballAwards https://t.co/TdQG8RvuNb — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 23, 2019

Since joining the club in 2005, Ramos has made 611 appearances for Los Blancos and has long been viewed as one of their most important players. He has been vital to their success over the past decade, and it seems as though he is eager to remain with the club for a little while longer.