Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Agent Disputes Links to Boca Juniors Move

Ibrahimovic's Galaxy contract is set to expire after the 2019 MLS season.

By 90Min
September 25, 2019

A report that Argentine club Boca Juniors is readying an offer for LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been disputed by the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

The Swedish forward has scored 27 goals in 26 appearances this season for Galaxy, taking his overall record with the MLS side to 49 goals in 53 games.

And according to a report from AS, this form so late into his years - which has seen him score a whopping 300 goals since his 30th birthday - has enticed the Buenos Aires-based club to pursue him as a transfer target.

The report claims that both Boca chairman Daniel Angelici and sporting director Nicolás Burdisso have 'given the green light to the operation', and their eagerness is intensified by the fact that the club's presidential elections are coming up in December. 

The summer's coup of Daniele De Rossi showed that the Argentine side could still attract some of the biggest stars around.

Of course, that was helped by the fact that the Italian's contract was up at Roma, and that is similar to the scenario facing Ibrahimovic, whose MLS-record deal with Galaxy is also set to expire this December. Regardless, Raiola poured cold water on the rumors by tweeting: "I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews."

Ibrahimovic will look to help the Galaxy clinch a place in the MLS playoffs after missing out a season ago. LA can do so as early as Wednesday.

