Chris Wilder Bans Sheffield United Players Swapping Shirts With Liverpool

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has banned his players from swapping shirts with Liverpool when they host the league leaders on Saturday.

The Blades have impressed since returning to the top flight, earning their second win of the season last weekend by beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Wilder wants his players to show the right attitude against Liverpool, insisting that they must make it an uncomfortable afternoon for the visitors rather than giving their opponents too much respect.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference as quoted by the Daily Mail, Wilder said: "I don't want to look at this game with our players starry-eyed. Speaking to their players before and 'can I swap shirts?' and 'any chance of signing this?'

"We're in this game on a level playing field, in terms of a Premier League fixture. Of course there's enormous gaps between the both clubs at the moment and we're trying to make that gap a little bit closer.

"I don't want Liverpool just to come into our backyard on Saturday afternoon and go: 'Thanks very much that's as easy a three points as we've picked up all season'."

Liverpool have won their first six Premier League games this season, scoring 17 goals and opening up a five point gap at the top of the table.

Wilder joked that his side may have to adopt a more defensive approach if they are to get anything from the game.

"It might not turn into a back three…it might turn into a back 10, or a back 11."

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson may be in for a busy afternoon, but Wilder has backed the stopper to stand tall on Saturday.

“I feel we’ve got the best young goalkeeper in the country,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “He will rise to the occasion, I’m sure. He, as much as any of the rest of my players, will relish going toe to toe with Liverpool on Saturday. He’s going to have to make some big saves and I’m sure he will do come the time.

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I love him as a personality. He’s got something different, something about him. He certainly enjoys the big occasions.”