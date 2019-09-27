Former Leicester defender Danny Simpson has joined Championship strugglers Huddersfield on a free contract, having been without a club since the end of last season.

The 32-year-old put pen to paper on a one year deal, having impressed the Terriers' management team of Danny and Nicky Cowley over a two week trial period, and will take the No. 17 shirt.

Simpson, who won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, made 213 appearances in the competition with four different clubs.

The Manchester United youth product has also experienced Championship football in his career, winning promotion on three occasions, with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.

The vastly experienced defender will provide an alternative to current right back Florent Hadergjonaj, who has disappointed with his performances so far this campaign.

Addressing the qualities Simpson can bring to his side, manager Danny Crowley explained: "We're very happy to welcome Danny to Huddersfield Town today. In his two weeks, with us we've seen first-hand his winning mentality and the leadership qualities he will add to our group.

"He's a fantastic defender who is great in one-on-one situations, as well as being positionally excellent. He will make a significant impact on the team this season.

"We've got some good young full backs at this club and they will really benefit from his experience and know-how to."

Huddersfield, who sit at the bottom of the Championship with just one point from eight games following their relegation from the Premier League, host 16th placed Millwall on Saturday, as they desperately battle for points to achieve survival.