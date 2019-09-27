David de Gea has passionately defended his under-fire manager, insisting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full backing of the Manchester United squad.

United have been a challenging run of form of late and even required penalties to negotiate their way past League One Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Despite this, de Gea has come out in full support of the Red Devils boss in an interview with DAZN.

"[Solskjaer] is part of the family, he was here for many years as a player, he knows the club well and most importantly the whole team is behind him, we will fight to the death for him," the United stopper claimed.

"That is key, he is a good coach and we will be with him until the end."

De Gea was speaking having previously extended his stay at Old Trafford until 2023 earlier this month. This new deal pauses years of speculation which has seen him constantly linked with a move away from the club.

"[Manchester United] is a special club, the biggest in England, and it gives me great pride and pleasure to have been at this club for so many years," de Gea added in the same interview.

"I am happy, I’ve been here for a long time and I’m really happy, it’s a wonderful club with extraordinary fans. We have had some tough years but that is why we’re here, to try and help. ‘I hope we can achieve big things in the years to come."

The 28-year-old was absent from United's Carabao Cup win in midweek but will return to the starting XI on Monday night, when the Red Devils look to get their Premier League season back on track against Arsenal.