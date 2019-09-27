Gonzalo Higuaín Speaks on His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo & Potential River Plate Move

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín has praised teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has matured since they played together at Real Madrid.

Higuaín, who departed for Italy in 2013 to join Napoli, before subsequently arriving at Juventus in 2016, left the Old Lady on loan last season, first to Milan and then to Chelsea.



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Ronaldo - who joined last season and was reportedly a factor behind Higuaín's decision not to stay, due to decreased playing time - won the Serie A title in his debut campaign, scoring 21 goals in the process.







However, the pair have been reunited under Maurizio Sarri this season, much to the delight of the Argentinian.





Speaking to Fox Sports, Higuaín explained: "We had already played together with Real. Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family.





"I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together."



Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speculation has linked the 31-year-old with River Plate, the team in his home country where his career began. Higuaín scored 13 league goals there as a teenager, before being lured to the Spanish capital.





Addressing the rumours, Higuaín did not rule anything out, continuing: "I have this year and next year left [at Juventus]. I never close the door to anything. [At River] there is a great coach and several teammates of mine who I have great affection for.





"The people of River were always spectacular with me. But hey, right now I'm trying to think in the present and enjoy my time here in Italian football."



Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Despite Higuaín's future remaining unclear, Juventus manager Sarri has insisted that the forward is in his plans for the current campaign.





The former Chelsea head coach stated: "I'm working with the players that the club put at my disposal. At the moment, Gonzalo is available and I consider him 100 per cent part of the team."

